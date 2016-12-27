Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SCMP) Lifted to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday. They currently have $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SCMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Vetr lowered shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) opened at 13.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.48 million, a P/E ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $18.05.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.19%. The business had revenue of $57.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sucampo Pharmaceuticals will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew P. Smith sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $27,514.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,421.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $3,368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,709.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCMP. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 258.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,730,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after buying an additional 1,248,389 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 2,005.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 367,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 350,057 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 227.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 367,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 255,500 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 3,990.7% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 213,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 208,632 shares during the period. Finally, TFS Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 1,293.3% in the second quarter. TFS Capital LLC now owns 160,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 149,162 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on research and development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal, ophthalmic and oncology-based inflammatory disorders. It operates through development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products segment. Its operations are conducted through Sucampo AG, based in Zug, Switzerland, through which the Company conducts certain worldwide and European operations; Sucampo Pharma, LLC, based in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan and R-Tech Ueno, Ltd., based in Kobe, Japan, through which the Company conducts its Asian operations; Sucampo Pharma Americas LLC, based in Rockville, Maryland, through which the Company conducts operations in North and South America, and Sucampo Pharma Europe, Ltd., based in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

