Stephens Begins Coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI)

Stephens began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. FBR & Co cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) opened at 34.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $961.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.46 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post $1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/stephens-begins-coverage-on-pacific-premier-bancorp-inc-ppbi/1133698.html.

In related news, Director Michael L. Mckennon sold 3,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 1,780 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $60,609.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,929.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $103,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 202.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 6,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank (the Bank), is a California state-chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s primary focus market is small and middle market businesses. The Bank offers various deposit products and services, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking services and online bill payment.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.