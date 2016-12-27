Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on January 13th

Stein Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) opened at 5.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.64. Stein Mart has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Stein Mart had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company earned $299.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stein Mart will post $0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMRT shares. TheStreet cut Stein Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stein Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Johnson Rice cut Stein Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Sidoti cut Stein Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $8.00 price target on Stein Mart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman John H. Williams, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John H. Williams, Jr. purchased 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $42,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMRT. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Stein Mart by 0.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Stein Mart by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Stein Mart by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Stein Mart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 231,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stein Mart by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stein Mart Company Profile

Stein Mart, Inc is a national retailer offering the fashion merchandise, service and presentation of a department or specialty store. The Company offers apparel for women and men, as well as accessories, shoes and home fashions. The Company’s target customers are women over 45 years old. The Company operates approximately 280 stores in over 30 states and an Internet store.

