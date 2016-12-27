State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 30,000 Shares of ResMed Inc. (RMD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 28.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,679,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,483,000 after buying an additional 1,114,598 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in ResMed by 13.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,916,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,543,000 after buying an additional 946,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in ResMed by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,135,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,503,000 after buying an additional 227,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,364,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,957,000 after buying an additional 93,967 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in ResMed by 64.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,805,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,190,000 after buying an additional 709,333 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) traded down 0.27% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.86. 343,747 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.88. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $70.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. ResMed had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business earned $465.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post $2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.00%.

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ResMed and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America Corp. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $1,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 364,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,554,876.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of sleep-disordered breathing and other respiratory disorders, including obstructive sleep apnea. The Company develops a range of products for sleep-disordered breathing and other respiratory disorders, including airdevices, informatics solutions, diagnostic products, mask systems, headgear and other accessories.

