State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9,970,000 Position in KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D continued to hold its position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 368,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 87.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 739,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,916,000 after buying an additional 344,530 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 51.5% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 236,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 837,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,153,000 after buying an additional 50,754 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) traded up 1.01% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.03. 693,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. KAR Auction Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company earned $773.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.84 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc. will post $2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from KAR Auction Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

In other news, EVP Lisa A. Price sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $226,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 18,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $697,993.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc is a provider of whole car auction services in North America, and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: ADESA, Inc (ADESA Auctions), Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc (IAA) and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC).

