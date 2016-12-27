State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Has $138,929,000 Position in Devon Energy Corp. (DVN)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. maintained its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,149,596 shares of the energy company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy Corp. were worth $138,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 8,756 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Geneva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) opened at 46.54 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $24.37 billion. Devon Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Devon Energy Corp.’s payout ratio is currently -1.28%.

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy Corp. from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Devon Energy Corp. from a “positive” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial Inc. cut shares of Devon Energy Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.84 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Devon Energy Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.33 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.21.

About Devon Energy Corp.

Devon Energy Corporation (Devon) is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations are concentrated in various North American onshore areas in the United States and Canada. The Company also produces over 1.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas a day and approximately 135 thousand barrels of NGLs per day.

