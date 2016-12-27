Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Insider Sells $576,700.00 in Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) insider James Bortnak sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $576,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,766.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Bortnak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, James Bortnak sold 5,000 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $566,450.00.

On Monday, October 24th, James Bortnak sold 5,000 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $472,700.00.

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) traded down 0.52% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.80. 84,802 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 0.21. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.96.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.40 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 30.57%. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post $8.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,530,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,188,000 after buying an additional 166,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,252,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,517,000 after buying an additional 79,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,099,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,906,000 after buying an additional 93,496 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 45.5% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,365,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 51.7% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 441,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,606,000 after buying an additional 150,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STMP shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc is a provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. The Company operates through the Internet Mailing and Shipping Services segment. Under the Stamps.com and Endicia branded solutions, the Company’s customers use its service to mail and ship a range of mail pieces, including postcards, envelopes, flats and packages, using a range of United States Postal Service (USPS) mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, and Parcel Select, and among others.

