SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Stake Reduced by Emerald Acquisition Ltd.

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. reduced its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 983,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,332 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings were worth $31,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Societe Generale acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings during the second quarter worth about $443,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings by 58.4% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 453,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,735,000 after buying an additional 167,214 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings by 107.8% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 755,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after buying an additional 391,794 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings during the second quarter worth about $4,551,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings by 745.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) traded up 0.35% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.04. 179,470 shares of the company traded hands. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $391.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. SS&C Technologies Holdings had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSNC. Jefferies Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc (SS&C Holdings) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of software products and software-enabled services that allow financial services providers to automate complex business processes and manage their information processing requirements. The Company’s portfolio of software products and software-enabled services allows its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling, middle-office functions, such as portfolio management and reporting, and back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing.

