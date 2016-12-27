South Dakota Investment Council Has $2,395,000 Stake in Accenture PLC (ACN)

South Dakota Investment Council maintained its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Accenture PLC were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Howard Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 109,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 8.2% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 78,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) traded up 0.06% on Tuesday, reaching $117.55. 1,546,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $91.40 and a 52-week high of $125.72. The stock has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.02 and its 200-day moving average is $116.28.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Accenture PLC had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post $5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/south-dakota-investment-council-has-2395000-stake-in-accenture-plc-acn/1134332.html.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Sunday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Sunday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.28.

In other news, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $606,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,249,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture PLC

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.