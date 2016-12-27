Sonoco Products Co. (SON) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonoco Products Co. (NYSE:SON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sonoco Products’ third-quarter 2016 earnings per share (EPS) rose 11% year over year (y-o-y), surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. For the fourth quarter, Sonoco expects EPS in the range of $0.60–$0.65, a 4% y-o-y decline at the mid-point due to seasonality and fewer business days. Sonoco however raised its 2016 EPS guidance range to $2.70–$2.75. Sonoco is disappointed with results from its single corrugated medium machine due to difficult market conditions. The company continues to seek a long-term solution for this mill and is eyeing at several different options. The slowdown in manufacturing in the U.S. and emerging markets, along with headwinds from a strong dollar, is expected to continue impacting its industrial businesses.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SON. Argus cut shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, October 24th. Vertical Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. lowered Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.86.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) opened at 53.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average is $51.30. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.06. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $55.47.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post $2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.52%.

In other news, VP R. Howard Coker sold 1,390 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $69,013.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,911,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Linville sold 54,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $2,724,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,292,292.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 29.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 261.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 156,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 112,924 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 72.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.9% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company (Sonoco) is a manufacturer of industrial and consumer packaging products and a provider of packaging services. The Company operates in four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. Its Consumer Packaging segment’s products and services include round composite cans, aluminum, steel and peelable membrane easy-open closures for composite and metal cans; plastic bottles, cups and trays, and printed flexible packaging and global brand management.

