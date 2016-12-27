Societe Generale SA (GLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Societe Generale SA (EPA:GLE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €41.41 ($43.13).

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLE shares. Morgan Stanley set a €49.20 ($51.25) price target on Societe Generale SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($55.21) target price on Societe Generale SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HSBC set a €51.00 ($53.13) target price on Societe Generale SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a €34.00 ($35.42) target price on Societe Generale SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €48.60 ($50.63) target price on Societe Generale SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Societe Generale SA (EPA:GLE) remained flat at €46.81 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,558 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €34.31. Societe Generale SA has a 1-year low of €25.00 and a 1-year high of €47.90. The company has a market cap of €37.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.14.

Societe Generale SA Company Profile

Societe Generale SA is a financial services company. The Company is engaged in retail banking, corporate and investment banking, financial services, insurance, private banking and asset management. The Company’s core businesses are managed through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

