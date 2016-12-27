Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (NYSE:SQM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

SQM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA during the second quarter valued at $389,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA during the second quarter valued at $1,794,000. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA during the second quarter valued at $4,113,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA during the second quarter valued at $13,483,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (NYSE:SQM) traded up 0.35% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.47. 236,560 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA’s previous dividend of $0.21. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA’s payout ratio is currently 67.39%.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM), is a producer of potassium nitrate and iodine. The Company produces specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride, potassium sulfate and certain industrial chemicals. Its segments include specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services.

