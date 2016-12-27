Snow Capital Management LP Raises Position in NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 187.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,902 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,559 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth about $61,213,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in NetApp by 14.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 9,225,320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $226,851,000 after buying an additional 1,189,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 169.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,397,104 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,354,000 after buying an additional 879,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NetApp by 548.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 965,018 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,729,000 after buying an additional 816,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 166.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,231,440 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,281,000 after buying an additional 770,067 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) traded up 0.80% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,813 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.49.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The data storage provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm earned $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post $2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank AG cut NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.66 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.03.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $140,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,441.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at $191,690.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc (NetApp) provides software, systems and services to manage and store customer data. The Company enables enterprises, service providers, governmental organizations, and partners to envision, deploy and evolve their information technology (IT) environments. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services that satisfy a range of customer workloads across different data types and deployment models.

