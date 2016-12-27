SLM Corp. (SLM) Stake Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in SLM Corp. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 692,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SLM Corp. were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SLM Corp. by 48.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 239,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SLM Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM Corp. by 75.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SLM Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corp. (NASDAQ:SLM) traded up 0.82% on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,851 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.28. SLM Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77.

SLM Corp. (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $223 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.19 million. SLM Corp. had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM Corp. will post $0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. FBR & Co initiated coverage on SLM Corp. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on SLM Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut SLM Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

In other news, Director Earl A. Goode acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $70,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,780.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLM Corp. Company Profile

SLM Corporation (Sallie Mae) is the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company. Sallie Mae offers products, which promote personal finance including private education loans, Upromise rewards, scholarship search, college financial planning tools, insurance, and online retail banking.

