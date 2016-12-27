Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,175 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $30,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,211,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,095,000 after buying an additional 4,389,590 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 143.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 22,700,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,263,000 after buying an additional 13,385,352 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 19,358,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,375,000 after buying an additional 896,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,265,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,261,000 after buying an additional 5,722,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,124,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,908,000 after buying an additional 1,256,324 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) traded down 0.22% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,999 shares. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.10.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post $5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/skandinaviska-enskilda-banken-ab-publ-lowers-position-in-teva-pharmaceutical-industries-ltd-teva/1133945.html.

TEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America Corp. set a $72.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. RBC Capital Markets set a $71.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $69.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.52.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. It has a global portfolio of approximately 1,000 molecules.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.