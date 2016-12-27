PDI Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,817,359 shares, an increase of 890.4% from the November 30th total of 385,444 shares. Approximately 33.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,627,660 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PDI (NASDAQ:IDXG) traded down 7.535% on Tuesday, hitting $0.578. 1,610,723 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. PDI has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.98. The stock’s market cap is $10.50 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Short Interest in PDI Inc. (IDXG) Grows By 890.4%” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/short-interest-in-pdi-inc-idxg-grows-by-890-4/1134288.html.

About PDI

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc, formerly PDI, Inc, is focused on developing and commercializing molecular diagnostic tests principally focused on early detection of high potential progressors to cancer and leveraging the latest technology and personalized medicine for patient diagnosis and management.

Receive News & Ratings for PDI Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDI Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.