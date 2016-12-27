Short Interest in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) Grows By 36.7%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,916,821 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the November 30th total of 2,133,446 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,077 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Palatin Technologies by 71.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palatin Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,578,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in Palatin Technologies by 87.7% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,906,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 890,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTN. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. S&P Equity Research dropped their price objective on Palatin Technologies from $0.61 to $0.55 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price objective on Palatin Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) traded down 4.122% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.514. The company had a trading volume of 912,466 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The firm’s market capitalization is $55.53 million.

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current year.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Its programs are based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems.

