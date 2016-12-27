Shire PLC (SHPG) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $242.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHPG. Jefferies Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of Shire PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.06.

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) opened at 168.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.00. Shire PLC has a 12 month low of $147.60 and a 12 month high of $210.33.

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.04. The company earned $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Shire PLC had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shire PLC will post $12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHPG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shire PLC by 157.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shire PLC by 3.1% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shire PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shire PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Shire PLC by 228.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

About Shire PLC

Shire plc is a biotech company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in developing and marketing medicines for patients with rare diseases and other select conditions. The Company operates in the segment of research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines.

