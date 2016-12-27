SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 71,090 Shares of Statoil ASA (STO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) by 166.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,090 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Statoil ASA were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STO. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Statoil ASA during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Statoil ASA during the third quarter worth about $186,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Statoil ASA during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Statoil ASA during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Statoil ASA by 6.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) traded up 0.55% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.19. 685,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Statoil ASA has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The stock’s market capitalization is $58.19 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STO. HSBC upgraded Statoil ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. RBC Capital Markets raised shares of Statoil ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Statoil ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America Corp. raised shares of Statoil ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Statoil ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Statoil ASA Company Profile

Statoil ASA is an energy company, engaged in oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Company’s segments include Development and Production Norway (DPN), Development and Production USA (DPUSA), Development and Production International (DPI), Marketing, Midstream and Processing (MMP), New Energy Solutions (NES), and Other.

