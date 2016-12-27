SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Hasbro Inc. (HAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.1% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.6% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) traded down 0.20% on Tuesday, reaching $78.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average is $82.25. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.82. Hasbro Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $88.53.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hasbro Inc. will post $4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vetr cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.90 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.90.

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a branded-play company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada segment, the International segment, the Entertainment and Licensing segment, and Global Operations segment. The U.S. and Canada segment is engaged in the marketing and sale of its products in the United States.

