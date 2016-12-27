Select Comfort Corp. (SCSS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, "SELECT COMFORT is engaged in the manufacture, specialty retailing and direct marketing of premium quality, innovative adjustable-firmness beds and other sleep-related products."

Several other analysts also recently commented on SCSS. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Select Comfort Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Select Comfort Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. downgraded shares of Select Comfort Corp. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) opened at 23.04 on Wednesday. Select Comfort Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98.

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company earned $368 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.02 million. Select Comfort Corp. had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Comfort Corp. will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Select Comfort Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Comfort Corp. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Comfort Corp. during the second quarter worth $658,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Select Comfort Corp. during the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Comfort Corp. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,114,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after buying an additional 17,348 shares during the period.

About Select Comfort Corp.

Select Comfort Corporation is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company’s Sleep Number bed offers SleepIQ technology sensors that work directly with the bed’s DualAir technology to monitor each individual’s sleep. The Company also offers a line of sleep products, including FlextFit adjustable base technology and Sleep Number pillows, sheets and other bedding products.

