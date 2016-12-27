Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Cempra Inc. (CEMP)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Cempra Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMP) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,260 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cempra were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CEMP. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cempra by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cempra by 22.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cempra by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Cempra during the third quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Cempra during the third quarter valued at $449,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cempra Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMP) traded down 4.84% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. 1,617,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. Cempra Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The company’s market capitalization is $309.05 million.

Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. The company earned $4 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Cempra had a negative return on equity of 59.94% and a negative net margin of 678.72%. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cempra Inc. will post ($2.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/sei-investments-co-cuts-stake-in-cempra-inc-cemp/1134316.html.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Cempra in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cempra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Roth Capital set a $34.00 target price on shares of Cempra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cempra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks Inc. lowered shares of Cempra from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

About Cempra

Cempra, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing differentiated antibiotics for the acute care and community settings to meet medical needs in the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases, particularly respiratory tract infections and chronic staphylococcal infections.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cempra Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cempra Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cempra Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.