Seaward Management Limited Partnership Sells 6,823 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Seaward Management Limited Partnership reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the period. Seaward Management Limited Partnership’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 51.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,111,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,061,000 after buying an additional 1,055,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $106,575,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,049,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,515,000 after buying an additional 287,704 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,788,000 after buying an additional 209,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,507,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,823,000 after buying an additional 207,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) traded up 0.2511% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.1635. 151,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $127.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.8526 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm earned $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 39.18% and a net margin of 14.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post $5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.44.

In other news, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,238 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $1,142,093.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,908.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman David C. Parry sold 31,037 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $3,856,657.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,225.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a manufacturer of a range of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products and Specialty Products. It produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications; equipment, consumables and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures, and equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics; adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance; arc welding equipment, consumables and accessories for a range of industrial and commercial applications, and beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment, and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners.

