Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) Stake Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE:SEE) by 139.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sealed Air Corp. were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air Corp. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp. by 8.9% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp. by 88.8% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp. by 128.3% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp. by 18,782.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE:SEE) traded up 0.19% on Tuesday, reaching $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 481,853 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51. Sealed Air Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $52.83.

Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business earned $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Sealed Air Corp. had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 92.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp. will post $2.60 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Sealed Air Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/sealed-air-corp-see-stake-boosted-by-dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale/1134322.html.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air Corp. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sealed Air Corp. in a research note on Sunday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air Corp. in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sealed Air Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air Corp. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

About Sealed Air Corp.

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business. The Company’s segments are Food Care, Diversey Care, Product Care and Other (includes Corporate, Medical Applications and New Ventures businesses). The Food Care segment focuses on providing processors, retailers and food service operators a range of integrated system solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.