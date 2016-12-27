Scotiabank Raises CCL Industries Inc. (CCL.B) Price Target to C$280.00

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL.B has been the topic of several other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$275.00 to C$295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Laurentian upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$275.00 to C$295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$300.00 to C$325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$285.00 to C$295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$298.00.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc is engaged in specialty packaging. The Company operates through three segments: the Label Segment, Avery and the Container Segment. The Label Segment is the producer of label solutions for consumer product marketing companies in the personal care, food and beverage, household chemical and promotional segments of the industry, and it supplies regulated labels to pharmaceutical, healthcare and industrial chemical customers plus long life labels to automotive and other durable goods companies.

