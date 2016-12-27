Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$47.50 in a report published on Thursday morning. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Desjardins restated a hold rating and set a C$46.50 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Scotiabank Boosts Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) Price Target to C$47.50” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/scotiabank-boosts-granite-real-estate-investment-trust-grt-un-price-target-to-c47-50/1133576.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.