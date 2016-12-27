Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 184,256 Shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,256 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 943,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,301,000 after buying an additional 39,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 382.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 87,372 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 115,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 59,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) traded down 1.426% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.825. The stock had a trading volume of 165,244 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $1.23 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $80.25.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 184,256 Shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX)” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/schroder-investment-management-group-buys-184256-shares-of-pacira-pharmaceuticals-inc-pcrx/1133982.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development, commercialization and manufacture of pharmaceutical products, based on its DepoFoam drug delivery technology, for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Its primary focus lies in the development of non-opioid products for postsurgical pain control.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.