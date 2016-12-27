Savannah Resources Plc’s (SAV) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Beaufort Securities

Beaufort Securities reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Savannah Resources Plc (LON:SAV) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

SAV has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Savannah Resources Plc in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Savannah Resources Plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 97.50 ($1.20).

Shares of Savannah Resources Plc (LON:SAV) opened at 5.6624 on Thursday. Savannah Resources Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.36 and a 1-year high of GBX 7.50. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 21.81 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.25.

About Savannah Resources Plc

Savannah Resources Plc is a United Kingdom-based multi -commodity and multi-geographic development company. The Company’s principal activities include the exploration for copper in Oman and enhancement of the Company’s heavy mineral sands Project in Mozambique. The Company’s segments include Oman Copper, Mozambique Mineral Sands, Headquarter administration and corporate, and Investments.

