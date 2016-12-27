Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Mosaic Co. (MOS)

Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday.

MOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen and Company raised their price objective on Mosaic from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Vertical Research lowered Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.54 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

Shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) opened at 29.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.32. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.23. The firm earned $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 20.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 15.1% in the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 119,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 15,726 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 41,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 31.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 831,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after buying an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company is a producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The Company’s segments include Phosphates, Potash and International Distribution. Its Phosphates Segment sells phosphate-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients throughout North America and internationally.

