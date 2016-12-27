Sandler O’Neill Upgrades Old Line Bancshares Inc. (OLBK) to Buy

Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ:OLBK) opened at 24.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91. Old Line Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $264.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ:OLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Old Line Bancshares had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Line Bancshares will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/sandler-oneill-upgrades-old-line-bancshares-inc-olbk-to-buy/1133688.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Old Line Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Old Line Bancshares news, Director Jeffrey A. Rivest acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $59,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,737.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Rivest acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $39,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,957 shares in the company, valued at $531,592.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLBK. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Teachers Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $244,000. TFS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $372,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares by 1,359.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 58,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares by 736.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 221,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 194,683 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Line Bancshares Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Old Line Bank (The Bank). The Bank is a chartered trust company engaged in commercial banking business, making various types of loans, investments and accepting deposits. It markets its financial services to small to medium sized businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers and clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Line Bancshares Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Line Bancshares Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.