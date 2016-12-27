Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,722 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) traded up 0.27% on Tuesday, hitting $67.29. 579,678 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.96. Ross Stores Inc. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $69.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company earned $3.10 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores Inc. will post $2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America Corp. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.59.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Gregory L. Quesnel sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $1,030,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc is an off-price retailer of name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family. The Company and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores: Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. Ross is an off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with approximately 1,274 locations in over 34 states, the District of Columbia and Guam.

