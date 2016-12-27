Rollin Kocher Sells 1,562 Shares of Nanometrics Inc. (NANO) Stock

Nanometrics Inc. (NASDAQ:NANO) SVP Rollin Kocher sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $40,283.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,523.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rollin Kocher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Rollin Kocher sold 1,642 shares of Nanometrics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $40,212.58.

Nanometrics Inc. (NASDAQ:NANO) opened at 25.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.09 million, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.50. Nanometrics Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Nanometrics had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business earned $58.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nanometrics Inc. will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NANO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Nanometrics by 118.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nanometrics by 49.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nanometrics during the second quarter worth about $5,603,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Nanometrics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 45,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings LP increased its stake in Nanometrics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Value Holdings LP now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

NANO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nanometrics to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nanometrics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated (Nanometrics) provides process control metrology and inspection systems used in the fabrication of integrated circuits, high-brightness light emitting diodes (HB-LEDs), discrete components and data storage devices. The Company operates in the segment of sale, design, manufacture, marketing and support of thin film and optical critical dimension systems.

