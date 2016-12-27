Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Stake Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 637.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) traded up 0.01% on Tuesday, reaching $136.03. The company had a trading volume of 410,545 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.05 and a 200-day moving average of $121.29. Rockwell Automation Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.53 and a 12 month high of $139.64.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 12.41%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation Inc. will post $6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.62.

In other news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $763,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith D. Nosbusch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $6,627,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 389,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,680,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc (Rockwell Automation) is a provider of industrial automation power, control and information solutions for manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment contains various hardware, software and communication components of the Company’s integrated control and information architecture capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their manufacturing enterprise.

