Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Holds Stake in Target Corp. (TGT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC held its stake in shares of Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,641 shares of the retailer’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target Corp. were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. RDL Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Corp. by 358.2% in the third quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 20,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Target Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 616,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,342,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Target Corp. by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,295,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $88,941,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Corp. by 140.0% in the third quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Target Corp. by 14.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 406,461 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,916,000 after buying an additional 49,831 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) traded up 0.27% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,280 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average is $71.54. Target Corp. has a 12-month low of $65.50 and a 12-month high of $84.14.

Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 billion. Target Corp. had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 4.75%. Target Corp.’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Corp. will post $5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Target Corp. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nomura set a $75.00 price target on shares of Target Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Vetr cut shares of Target Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.42 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Target Corp. in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

In other Target Corp. news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total value of $308,131.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. Company Profile

Target Corporation offers everyday essentials and merchandise to its customers. The Company sells a range of general merchandise and food through its store and digital channels. The Company’s general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items.

