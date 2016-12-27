Rhumbline Advisers Has $11,246,000 Stake in Hubbell Inc. (HUBB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Inc. (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hubbell were worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Hubbell by 4.2% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Hubbell by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 67.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 6.9% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at about $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Inc. (NYSE:HUBB) traded up 0.233% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.445. 64,022 shares of the stock were exchanged. Hubbell Inc. has a one year low of $83.16 and a one year high of $119.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.084 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Hubbell had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm earned $907 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.78 million. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc. will post $5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products for a range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. The Company operates through two segments: Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment consists of electrical systems products and lighting products.

