Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,121 Shares of VCA Inc. (WOOF)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of VCA Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in VCA were worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in VCA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in VCA by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in VCA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in VCA by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in VCA by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VCA Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) traded up 1.068% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.595. 394,689 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.136 and a beta of 1.03. VCA Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average is $67.38.

VCA (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. VCA had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that VCA Inc. will post $2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VCA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Bank of America Corp. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VCA in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of VCA in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of VCA in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About VCA

VCA Inc is an animal healthcare company. The Company operates through five segments. Its Animal Hospital segment provides veterinary services for companion animals and sells related retail and pharmaceutical products. Its Laboratory segment provides diagnostic laboratory testing services for veterinarians, both associated with its animal hospitals and those independent of the Company.

