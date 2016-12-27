Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Restaurant Brands International Inc. operates as a quick service restaurant company. It is the parent company for Tim Hortons Inc. and Burger King Worldwide, Inc. Tim Hortons menu includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks (including lattes, cappuccinos and espresso shots), specialty teas and fruit smoothies, fresh baked goods, grilled Panini and classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, prepared foods and other food products. Burger King is a fast food hamburger chain. Restaurant Brands International Inc. is based in Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QSR. Piper Jaffray Cos. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.55.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) opened at 47.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.77. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company earned $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 731,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,663,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,082,000 after buying an additional 365,750 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 235.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 323,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after buying an additional 227,169 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,691,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc is a quick service restaurant (QSR) company. The Company operates approximately 19,000 restaurants in over 100 countries and the United States territories. Its Burger King (BK) and Tim Hortons (TH) brands have similar franchised business models. The Company operates through two segments: TH, which includes all operations of its Tim Hortons brand and BK, which includes all operations of its Burger King brand.

