Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Position Held by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,340 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 589.9% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,089,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,524,000 after buying an additional 159,902 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $238,586,000. Finally, Seven Bridges Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) traded up 0.36% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.86. 128,200 shares of the company traded hands. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post $1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Piper Jaffray Cos. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.55.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc is a quick service restaurant (QSR) company. The Company operates approximately 19,000 restaurants in over 100 countries and the United States territories. Its Burger King (BK) and Tim Hortons (TH) brands have similar franchised business models. The Company operates through two segments: TH, which includes all operations of its Tim Hortons brand and BK, which includes all operations of its Burger King brand.

