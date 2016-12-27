Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Bonds Rise 1.9% During Trading

An issue of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) bonds rose 1.9% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Tuesday. The debt issue has a 5.875% coupon and is set to mature on May 15, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $88.25. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $3.75 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Resolute Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) traded up 0.90% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.60. 902,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $8.40. The company’s market capitalization is $501.24 million.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $888 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 30,548,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,600,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 11.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Investment Management LLC now owns 5,438,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after buying an additional 560,048 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth $1,072,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,640,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after buying an additional 189,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 60.3% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 300,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc offers a range of forest products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products, newsprint and specialty papers. The Company owns or operates over 40 pulp, paper, tissue and wood products facilities in the United States, Canada and South Korea, as well as power generation assets in Canada.

