Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Oxford Industries (OXM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM):

12/22/2016 – Oxford Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/10/2016 – Oxford Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2016 – Oxford Industries was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $77.00.

12/5/2016 – Oxford Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2016 – Oxford Industries was given a new $81.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “We are looking for 3Q16 revenue and EPS of $216.3 million and $(0.07), compared to consensus of $218.6 million and $(0.09). At the company’s analyst day in October, management noted that they expect results to come in below revenue and EPS guidance of $220-$230 million and $(0.05)-$0.05, due to store hour reductions from Hurricane Matthew and a Lilly shipment being pushed out into 4Q. These two headwinds had an out-sized impact on 3Q results given it is OXM’s seasonally smallest quarter. Our estimates are based on revenue growth of 8.9%, 54.3% gross margin (up 18bp), and SG&A of $121.8 million, leading to an operating margin of -0.3% (down 33bp). Given the intra-quarter company update, we view revised estimates as attainable. Exhibit I: Revenue by Segment Segment 3Q Rev Est.””

11/15/2016 – Oxford Industries is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM) opened at 60.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.52. Oxford Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $77.99.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company earned $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries Inc. will post $3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Oxford Industries, Inc is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer lifestyle brands, as well as certain licensed and private label apparel products. The Company’s business is primarily operated through its Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Lanier Apparel operating groups.

