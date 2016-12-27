Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $7,320,000 Position in Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust Corp. were worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Northern Trust Corp. by 61.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust Corp. by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust Corp. by 430.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 27,677 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS) traded up 0.35% on Tuesday, hitting $89.84. The stock had a trading volume of 393,092 shares. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.05. Northern Trust Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.38 and a 12 month high of $90.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average of $72.60.

Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Northern Trust Corp. had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Corp. will post $4.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Northern Trust Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.45%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $7,320,000 Position in Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/reilly-financial-advisors-llc-has-7320000-position-in-northern-trust-corp-ntrs/1134161.html.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on Northern Trust Corp. from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. upped their price target on Northern Trust Corp. from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Trust Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust Corp. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on Northern Trust Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.12.

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Waddell sold 38,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $2,886,548.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Cohodes sold 7,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $551,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families and individuals around the world. The Company’s segments include Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS), Wealth Management, and Treasury and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.