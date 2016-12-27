Red Hat Inc. (RHT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) in a research note published on Monday. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the open-source software company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Hat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $88.00 target price on shares of Red Hat and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Red Hat in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.24.

Shares of Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) opened at 71.01 on Monday. Red Hat has a 1-year low of $59.59 and a 1-year high of $84.44. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average is $76.03.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Red Hat had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business earned $615 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Red Hat’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Hat will post $2.27 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/red-hat-inc-rht-receives-outperform-rating-from-robert-w-baird/1133817.html.

In related news, Director General Henry Hugh Shelton sold 15,000 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,210,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,121 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $86,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Red Hat by 71.7% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Hat during the third quarter worth approximately $747,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Red Hat by 24.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,244,633 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $1,636,374,000 after buying an additional 3,954,374 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Red Hat during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Red Hat by 369.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 23,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.