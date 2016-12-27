Red Hat Inc. (RHT) Earns “Neutral” Rating from MKM Partners

MKM Partners reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the open-source software company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group dropped their target price on Red Hat from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Red Hat from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Red Hat from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Red Hat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Hat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.24.
Shares of Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) opened at 71.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.03. Red Hat has a 12-month low of $59.59 and a 12-month high of $84.44.
Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $615 million for the quarter. Red Hat had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Hat will post $2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director William S. Kaiser sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,004,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,707,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Cunningham sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,206,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,463.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Red Hat by 24.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,244,633 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,636,374,000 after buying an additional 3,954,374 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Red Hat by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,090,395 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,168,163,000 after buying an additional 217,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Red Hat by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,463,375 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $832,240,000 after buying an additional 558,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Red Hat by 16.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,407,019 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $437,049,000 after buying an additional 753,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Red Hat by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,395,656 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $274,471,000 after buying an additional 156,505 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Red Hat
Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
