Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Coca-Cola (KO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO):

12/27/2016 – Coca-Cola was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/27/2016 – Coca-Cola was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola’s sales are getting affected by weakening demand in certain emerging and developing markets and shift in consumer preferences. Also, severe macroeconomic challenges in certain international markets and the stronger U.S. dollar have impacted quarterly results for the cola giant, which generates about half of its sales abroad. Fx headwinds are likely to hurt 2016 profits by 8–9% and by 1–2% on revenues. Though Coca-Cola has increased marketing investments and is driving package and product innovation to boost its carbonated beverage business, these efforts have not as yet resulted in any meaningful improvement.”

12/21/2016 – Coca-Cola was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2016 – Coca-Cola was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

12/13/2016 – Coca-Cola was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/9/2016 – Coca-Cola had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morningstar Inc..

12/7/2016 – Coca-Cola was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.34 price target on the stock.

11/28/2016 – Coca-Cola was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.50 price target on the stock.

11/10/2016 – Coca-Cola was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $46.09 price target on the stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) traded up 0.02% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.61. 6,998,769 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.64. Coca-Cola Co. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.05.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm earned $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co. will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

In related news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 36,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,528,544.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,750.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets over 500 nonalcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages but also a range of still beverages, such as waters, enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and energy and sports drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.