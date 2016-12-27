Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Danaher Corp. (DHR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Danaher Corp. (NYSE: DHR):

12/15/2016 – Danaher Corp. had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/14/2016 – Danaher Corp. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Danaher’s shares have plunged 19.4% in the past six months, in stark contrast to the Zacks categorized Diversified Operations industry average positive return of 4.4%.sluggish economic conditions across some key operating regions and unfavorable currency translations pose as formidable headwinds for Danaher. Also, weakness in industrial markets, stiff competition and a stringent regulatory environment may hurt the company's financials. However, the company has had striking earnings surprise history, beating estimates thrice in the trailing four quarters, on the back of core revenue growth and margin expansion.The spin-off of Fortive represents Danaher’s effort to shift to less volatile end-markets to boost growth, and Danaher is well on track for the same. The company’s recent acquisitions, Cepheid and Phenomenex, are also expected to boost growth.”

12/13/2016 – Danaher Corp. had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/6/2016 – Danaher Corp. was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $87.24 price target on the stock.

11/11/2016 – Danaher Corp. was upgraded by analysts at Cowen and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) traded down 0.15% on Tuesday, reaching $78.83. The company had a trading volume of 996,770 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average is $78.65. Danaher Corp. has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $82.64.

Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Danaher Corp. had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm earned $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Corp. will post $3.60 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Danaher Corp.’s payout ratio is 13.97%.

In related news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 36,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $2,878,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,366,829.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates in five segments: Test & Measurement; Environmental; Life Sciences & Diagnostics; Dental, and Industrial Technologies. Its Test & Measurement segment offers products, software and services.

