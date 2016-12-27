Raytheon Co. (RTN) Stake Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $84,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 523,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,126,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,368,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,377,000 after buying an additional 23,945 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 21.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 90.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 554,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,506,000 after buying an additional 263,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,131,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,344,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN) opened at 143.30 on Tuesday. Raytheon Co. has a 12-month low of $115.73 and a 12-month high of $152.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. Raytheon had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Co. will post $7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/raytheon-co-rtn-stake-boosted-by-mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp/1133873.html.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTN shares. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.04.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company (Raytheon), together with its subsidiaries, is a technology company. The Company develops technologically integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, such as sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence (C5I); mission support, and cybersecurity.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.