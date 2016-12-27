Raymond James Financial Inc. Cuts Tahoe Resources Inc (THO) Price Target to C$19.00

Tahoe Resources Inc (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) had its price target reduced by Raymond James Financial Inc. from C$24.50 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$22.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. RBC Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Tahoe Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.84.

Shares of Tahoe Resources (TSE:THO) opened at 11.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 328.61. Tahoe Resources has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82.

Tahoe Resources Company Profile

Tahoe Resources Inc is a mine operating, mineral exploration and development company. The Company’s principal business activities are to operate the Escobal mine, a silver mining operation in southeastern Guatemala; the La Arena mine, a gold mining operation located in northwestern Peru, and the Shahuindo gold mine, located in northwestern Peru.

