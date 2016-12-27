Qualys Inc. (QLYS) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $47.00.

QLYS has been the topic of several other reports. Pacific Crest reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. First Analysis increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) opened at 31.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 0.99. Qualys has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $39.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.74 million. Qualys had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qualys will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Amer Deeba sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $75,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,692.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $53,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,759.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Qualys by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,940,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,102,000 after buying an additional 324,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,222,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,446,000 after buying an additional 113,615 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 91.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,082,000 after buying an additional 513,092 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 2.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 947,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,185,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 727,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,789,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology (IT) infrastructures, help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. Its suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its QualysGuard Cloud Platform enables its customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions and verify the implementation of such actions.

