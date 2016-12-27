Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Western Digital Corp. (WDC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Western Digital Corp. by 10.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. FDO Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $635,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Western Digital Corp. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 48,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Western Digital Corp. by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 625,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,563,000 after buying an additional 60,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in Western Digital Corp. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) traded down 0.26% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.17. 2,102,494 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $20.03 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94. Western Digital Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $72.01.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Western Digital Corp. had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp. will post $7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Western Digital Corp.’s payout ratio is -162.60%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Western Digital Corp. (WDC)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/quadrature-capital-ltd-takes-position-in-western-digital-corp-wdc/1134188.html.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital Corp. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital Corp. in a report on Saturday, September 10th. FBR & Co increased their price objective on Western Digital Corp. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Vetr lowered Western Digital Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.32 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Western Digital Corp. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.15.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $370,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Cordano sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $50,148.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,098.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital Corp.

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.