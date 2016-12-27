Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 118,225 Kohl’s Corp. (KSS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 118,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s Corp. by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s Corp. by 66.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s Corp. by 112.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Corp. during the third quarter worth about $157,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS) traded down 0.12% on Tuesday, hitting $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,819,108 shares. Kohl’s Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average is $44.40. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Kohl’s Corp. had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Corp. will post $3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Kohl’s Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. Bank of America Corp. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s Corp. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s Corp. in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on Kohl’s Corp. in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised Kohl’s Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.15.

In related news, CFO Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 71,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,969,221.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 27,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $1,434,776.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,718.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s Corp.

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company also operates an e-commerce Website (www.Kohls.com). The Company operates over 1,160 department stores in approximately 50 states. The Company sells private label, exclusive and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

